Stage is set for hit comedy podcast’s live visit to Leeds

Their footballing loyalties may lie in the North East but Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson can still look forward to a warm welcome when they tackle an away fixture in Leeds this week.

A live version of Bob and Andy’s hit comedy podcast Athletico Mince is coming to the City Varieties Music Hall on Wednesday.

Since its launch last year, the podcast has clocked up more than 40 episodes and five million listens.

Originally intended as a straightforward look at the world of football, it has gradually taken on a more random and surreal edge thanks to weekly features covering subjects such as former England manager Steve McClaren’s love of beans on toast and actor Robson Green’s doomed attempts to meet Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez.

Its live version is packed with new material inspired by the best bits of the podcast as well as “one or two surprises”.

Middlesbrough fan Bob and Sunderland supporter Andy will be doing two shows on Wednesday, starting at 7pm and 9pm.

Tickets cost £15.60, for further information ring the City Varieties box office on 0113 243 0808.