Sport festival for Leeds Pride

Leeds Pride will feature a sport festival for the first time this year as part of the annual extravaganza.

The new festival will include various events across the city linking in with Yorkshire’s biggest celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans+ (LGBT+) life.

Created by a group of trainers and activity organisers, the Leeds LGBT+ Sport Fringe Festival will run from July 28 to August 5 and dovetails with Leeds Pride which will be held on August 5 and 6.

Danny Silk, Leeds LGBT+ Sport Fringe Festival organiser, said: “This Leeds LGBT+ Sport Fringe Festival started this year after a group of us from the LGBT community who work in the health and fitness industry decided that we can offer Leeds Pride some additions to the events that take part over the two day period.

“What started off as three events quickly snowballed into 19 events with a further few still to confirm. The event is aimed at promoting healthy activities within the city centre from independent businesses, established businesses and social activity groups.

“Coming from a non-sporty background, I got stereotyped fast and was not interested in a lot of sports, thinking I was not accepted. But this event is all about being inclusive. Everyone is welcome; no matter your sexuality, gender or who you identify as. This event is all about offering samples of what the LGBT community and its allies have to offer.”

The programme includes a five-a-side football tournament at Armley Leisure Centre working with The Yorkshire Terriers, a ‘Mutt Walk for Pride’ along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, a Leeds to Bingley and Bingley to Leeds canal bike ride, a fun circuit session in Roundhay Park, yoga and kickboxing.