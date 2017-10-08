Spooky Halloween tours of Leeds Kirkstall Abbey ruins

Have your say

Spooky scenes are due to take place at Kirkstall Abbey when Halloween events are hosted at the historic ruins.

A children’s event is to take place between 5pm and 7pm on October 31, while various ghost tours for adults are to go ahead afterwards from 7.30pm.

The adult events, put on by the Burley Top Community Association and Abbey Mills Productions, will involve an interactive ghost tour, a fortune teller and food and drink. The adult events will not be suitable for those aged under 16.

Organiser Adele Rae said the event would be a “unique opportunity to tour the Abbey at night accompanied by your Ghost narrator.

“Hear about the Abbey’s former residents who have returned to haunt its ruins.”

Tickets for each event cost £5.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/kvdt