Spice Girl’s bitter divorce battle goes to LA courts

The estranged husband of former Spice Girl Mel B can visit his daughter despite facing claims of domestic violence and links to the porn industry.

Stephen Belafonte appeared at Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday where a judge extended a temporary restraining order, granted to the Leeds born singer after she accused him of years of physical and emotional abuse.

But Judge Lawrence Riff ordered Belafonte could see his five-year-old daughter Madison twice a week at a supervised centre as the couple continue their bitter divorce battle, but said he did not have jurisdiction to grant visitation rights to his stepdaughter Angel, whose father is Eddie Murphy.

Melanie Brown’s lawyers opposed visitation rights, branding Belafonte a “convicted domestic violence offender” with an “extensive criminal history” while lawyer Grace Jamra said allegations against her client were part of “an ongoing smear campaign”.