Specialist police officers continue search for missing Leeds man who disappeared last week

Specialist officers are today continuing the search for a 25-year-old man who went in Leeds last week.

Daniel Hirst was last seen at about 9.30pm on Thursday near the Royal Armouries in Hunslet.

The 25-year-old from Beeston is described as white and was wearing a black thigh length jacket, dark bottoms, a black baseball cap and a cream coloured shirt.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are concerned for Daniel's welfare and have been conducting enquiries to find him.

"He is known to frequent the Beeston area and Leeds city centres areas. I would ask anyone who has seen him or has informaton about his whereabouts to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing log 1754 of 13/4/17. "