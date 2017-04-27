Special celebration  to thank volunteers

Volunteers at a charity which empowers young people in South Leeds will be thanked for their contribution at a special event.

St Luke’s CARES (Community Regeneration Enterprises) runs charity shops in Chapel Allerton, Dewsbury Road and Middleton as well as The Shine Nail Bar in Beeston.

Its volunteers will be recognised at a celebratory event on June 2 to mark Volunteers’ Week, which begins on June 1.

Sally Thums, St Luke’s CARES retail manager and volunteer coordinator, said: “St Luke’s CARES has been working with young people and those furthest from the labour market in South Leeds for over 20 years. We have worked with countless children, young people and adults over the years in our mission to help everyone reach their potential.

“We opened our Dewsbury Road shop in January 2015. Straight away we found a welcoming community, loyal friendly customers and fantastic volunteers. We sell a wide range of goods, furniture and electrical items.

“However, our Dewsbury Road shop has never been ‘just a shop’. We offer volunteer opportunities in the shop, in the warehouse or with our delivery team. We have training opportunities on our Charity Retail course, we also offer work experience to school and college students. People come to us to learn new skills, make friends, get advice or support, improve their job skills, or maybe improve their English.

“In 2016, we benefitted from over 10,000 volunteer hours. Volunteers are central to our success and we will join with the hundreds of events taking place across the country to mark Volunteers’ Week.”

The volunteer celebration will feature live music from busker Johnny Walker, speeches and awards.

Volunteer’s Week, which was established in 1984, recognises the contribution volunteers make to communities every day. The week will also be a chance to showcase volunteering opportunities.