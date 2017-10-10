SpeakYourMind: YEP launches new focus for mental health campaign

Today the Yorkshire Evening Post is calling on people across the city to help make Leeds mentally healthy.

Our renewed focus is being launched as part of the YEP’s #SpeakYourMind campaign, which started one year ago in a bid to tackle stigma surrounding mental health.

Over the next year we are going to help in raising awareness and understanding of mental health problems, providing people with information to spot the signs and symptoms and pointing out where sufferers can get help.

Throughout the year’s plan of action, launched today to coincide with World Mental Health Day, we will also be helping you to have that all-important conversation about mental health and provide tips on how to look after your own mental wellbeing.

YEP Editor Hannah Thaxter said: “We’re delighted to launch the new focus today for our #SpeakYourMind campaign.

“Mental health affects so many people in Leeds, and breaking down stigma had to be our first aim.

“I believe we managed to achieve a great deal in our first 12 months, and we’ll now continue to help raise awareness and hopefully see mental health rise to the top of the agenda nationally and locally.”

Over the next 12 months, we will be featuring information and tips for people affected by mental health issues. And this week, we will go behind the scenes at one of Leeds’ vital digital resources for mental health - MindWell. Helen Kemp, chief executive of Leeds Mind, said: “It has been a really positive first year for #SpeakYourMind and we are starting to see changes in attitudes but still a long way to go.

“I am delighted to support the campaign for a second year and we’re looking forward to making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Now one-year-old, #SpeakYourMind has been backed by the Prime Minister Theresa May, Princes Harry and William, MPs and a host of top level figures across Leeds.

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, praised the first year of the campaign, and its new focus. She said: “Campaigns like #SpeakYourMind make a huge impact, helping to remove the stigma around mental health, encouraging more people to talk about their problems and to get the support they need.” To follow our campaign, or get involved, use our hashtag #SpeakYourMind online and on social media.