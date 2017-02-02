SpeakYourMind: Leeds beauticians helping vulnerable young girls

We’re all beautiful, inside and out.

That’s the message from young women working at a nail bar in Leeds which is helping boost confidence of girls in the city.

#SpeakYourMind

Shine Nail Bar in Beeston supports vulnerable young women with work placements and volunteering opportunities through its Shine Project.

And Kaytlin Thompson, who works part-time at the nail bar, organised an event with colleagues at the venue on Saturday, featuring make-up sessions for girls and advice about what beauty means to help with their self-esteem and confidence.

Her support event came as the YEP is calling on people across Leeds to help tackle stigma surrounding mental health issues through our vital #SpeakYourMind campaign.

Miss Thompson’s role at the nail bar was made possible after St Luke’s Community and Regeneration Enterprises, which runs the premises, was one of the lucky projects chosen to benefit from last year’s Red Nose Day donations - organised by the charity Comic Relief.

The South Leeds-based organisation was given £60,000 to help vulnerable young women gain work placements and volunteering opportunities through its nail bar.

Red Nose Day will officially kick off this year on March 24 and the line-up that will take to the stage for charity was announced this week.

Miss Thompson, 18, from Beeston, said: “I grew up in the local area and I came here to get my nails done and then a job came up. I wasn’t trained but I thought I would apply anyway because it’s where I want to be and what I want to do.

“They still gave me the job even though I didn’t have the qualifications.” The nail bar’s Shine staff, including Kaytlin, were invited to meet Prince Charles as part of an event to celebrate a social enterprise support programme in London last year.

The Shine Project offers young women the chance of work experience, to gain skills and get support to move on to undertake more education, training or work.

The nail bar also liaises with schools and colleges and all staff and volunteers are expertly-trained.

Clients using the nail bar can get support on a number of issues, as well as being directed to other services if that is required.

The success of the project comes as the YEP is asking people to get involved in our #SpeakYourMind campaign.

We launched the campaign in October 2016 and are calling on people and organisations in Leeds to help combat the damaging social stigma that still surrounds mental health issues.

People can pledge their support by using the hashtag #SpeakYourMind on Twitter, Facebook and social media websites.