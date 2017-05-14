SpeakYourMind: Help YEP in awards race by voting for vital campaign

When The Yorkshire Evening Post first started our #SpeakYourMind campaign, we wanted to make a difference.

And today, seven months after launching to combat mental health stigma, we can reveal our campaign has been shortlisted for a national award.

Organisers of Local Newspaper Week, which starts on Monday and highlights the industry’s strengths, have chosen #SpeakYourMind among 27 other campaigns nominated for the Making a Difference accolade.

Run by Local Media Works, the awards recognise strong examples of how local newspapers can benefit communities by championing a worthy cause.

And you can vote for our campaign to win the award, which will be decided by an online public poll. YEP Editor Hannah Thaxter said: “The YEP is passionate about combating the stigma and raising awareness of mental health issues in Leeds.

“We hope people will continue to speak out and share their stories through our campaign to help us make a difference.”

The YEP launched our #SpeakYourMind campaign in October last year, calling on people in Leeds to help combat stigma surrounding mental health.

In March, the Prime Minister Theresa May officially supported #SpeakYourMind, and praised the YEP’s readers for sharing their stories.

Voting closes at 5pm on Wednesday and the winner will be announced on May 19.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THE YEP’S #SPEAKYOURMIND CAMPAIGN