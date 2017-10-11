SpeakYourMind: Enter YEP’s Mental Health Champion awards

DO you know someone who is really making a difference to help people with mental health problems in Leeds?

They could be raising awareness, improving understanding or working at grassroots level to help others or boost wellbeing.

We want to hear all about them and what they are doing as part of our #SpeakYourMind campaign which aims to get people talking openly about mental health and raise awareness.

And for whoever we feel really goes above and beyond there is £500 up for grabs for the mental health charity or project of their choice.

This is thanks to Morgans City Living who are sponsoring our search for the city’s mental health champion.

Morgans, which has its offices at Dock Street, Leeds, specialises in selling and renting flats in the city centre and provides advice to leading property developers. Managing director Jonathan Morgan, who formed the company in 1997, is a passionate advocate for Leeds, for charity and community work, believing that Leeds should be an economically successful city which properly looks after its own.

He is a long-time supporter of homeless charity St George’s Crypt and co-founder of the Crypt Factor which has raised over £500,000 for charity.

He said of the YEP mental health champion: “Our mental well-being, in an increasingly frantic world, is of paramount importance and it is often those individuals and small charities, working away under the radar, who are able to have the greatest impact on the lives of ordinary people.

“Mental ill health has the potential to become a 21st century epidemic and it is essential that it is de-stigmatised and brought into our everyday life and workplace consciousness in order that we can start to properly tackle the issues.

“We are delighted to support the YEP’s Mental Health Champion.”

We will cover the winner’s story in the paper and online.

And we will also feature some of the entries, showing the things people are doing every day to improve lives, as part of our campaign.

How to get involved

To get involved you need to simply tell us in 200 words or less who you think deserves this accolade.

Send your entries to hannah.start@jpress.co.uk by November 12 or send them by post to Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Please include your name, email and contact details and contact details for the person who you are nominating.

You can nominate yourself for the award.