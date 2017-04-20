Spare pupil places at new Leeds school

The headteacher of a new Leeds school that is set to open in September has announced there are a number of spare places available for children who have missed out on their chosen schools.

Dixons Trinity Chapeltown, a new all-through school, will open with one reception class in autumn, followed by a secondary school phase in 2018.

The school, which will be run by the Dixons Academies Trust, which runs eight schools in Bradford, will serve the Chapeltown and Harehills communities in Leeds.

As a new school, Dixons Trinity Chapeltown was not included in this year’s Leeds City Council schools admissions guide and therefore parents were not able to list it as one of their five preferences.

Now, primary principal Justine Oldham is inviting parents who received their school offer on Tuesday and were not happy with their allocation, or those who missed out on any of their chosen schools, to request a spare place.

She said: “We are happy to be able to offer 30 school places for children in the area of Chapeltown and Harehills who are starting in reception class in September. Some of these places have not yet been allocated. Interested families should contact Leeds City Council admissions team or the school directly at joldham@dixonstc.com.”

On Tuesday, on what is known as national offer day, figures revealed that 1,225 families in the city had missed out on their first option and 284 pupils did not get into any of their five preferences.

Last night a meeting took place in Chapeltown, where Ms Oldham shared information on the new school, including plans for the new building. The primary phase of the school will open on its site, off Leopold Street, in temporary accommodation in September.