Spaniels stolen from farm and dog handler’s van

A dog was stolen from a farm near Leeds by burglars who ransacked a number of sheds under cover of darkness.
Fizz, an 11-year-old chocolate brown Cocker Spaniel, was taken some time between 5pm on yesterday and 8am this morning.
The suspects also stole farm tools and a blue Land Rover Discovery from the property in North Deighton, near Wetherby.
North Yorkshire Police’s rural taskforce is investigating.
Meanwhile, a professional dog handler has offered a reward for information leading to the return of a puppy stolen in Leeds over the weekend.
Ena, a four month old Cocker Spaniel, was taken from Kelly Baxter’s van while it was parked up in Pontefract Lane at around 9.25pm on Saturday.
The suspects – two men – drove away in a Vauxhall Astra.
Phone Ms Baxter on 07904 418166 with any information on the theft.
