Spaniels stolen from farm and dog handler’s van

A dog was stolen from a farm near Leeds by burglars who ransacked a number of sheds under cover of darkness.

Fizz, an 11-year-old chocolate brown Cocker Spaniel, was taken some time between 5pm on yesterday and 8am this morning.

Pictures of puppy Ena shared in social media appeals.

The suspects also stole farm tools and a blue Land Rover Discovery from the property in North Deighton, near Wetherby.

North Yorkshire Police’s rural taskforce is investigating.

Meanwhile, a professional dog handler has offered a reward for information leading to the return of a puppy stolen in Leeds over the weekend.

Ena, a four month old Cocker Spaniel, was taken from Kelly Baxter’s van while it was parked up in Pontefract Lane at around 9.25pm on Saturday.

The suspects – two men – drove away in a Vauxhall Astra.

Phone Ms Baxter on 07904 418166 with any information on the theft.