Spain to Norway on Reggie the bike

An author from West Yorkshire has just released a book charting his cross country travels on a pedal cycle.

From “Spain to Norway on a Bike Called Reggie” is the latest work from former French teacher Andrew P Sykes, who now lives in Stainland in Calderdale.

He and his bike take on an epic journey across nearly 8000 km of Europe, through mountains, valleys, forests and the open road, proving that no matter where you’re headed, life on two wheels is full of surprises.

Mr Sykes, who is also the editor of the online magazine CyclingEurope.org, will be launching the book at Waterstones on Albion Street in Leeds on Thursday May 11 from 6.30pm. to 8pm.