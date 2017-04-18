Space for Cycling: Riders gather in Leeds to campaign for more bike routes

Cyclists of all ages and abilities will gather in Leeds city centre this weekend as they push for a safer network of bike-friendly routes.

The Leeds Cycling Campaign have organised the Space for Cycling ride, which will start from Millennium Square at 12pm on Saturday.

The group will ride around the streets in an orderly manner to promote their aims, before heading out to Kirkstall Abbey for a picnic lunch.

The organisers want to urge Leeds City Council to plan new cycle routes, invest 5-10 per cent of the transport budget in cycling, and build up-to-date infrastructure, such as new cycle lanes.

The family-friendly event will celebrate the sport, and riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes, while the pace of the ride will be slow and easy.

There will be speakers at the start of the gathering and an information stand on the Square, and two feeder rides will join the event from the suburbs.

Anyone who rides a bike is welcome to attend, whatever their level of experience or ability.

Visit the Leeds Cycling Campaign Facebook page to find out more.