Sound of music set for Leeds’s parks

The Summer Bands series is returning to parks across Leeds, with a host of brass and jazz bands set to perform.

Every Sunday from now until the end of September, the parks and bandstands of the city will resound to the music of local bands.

Concerts run from 2.30-4.30pm and are free to attend.

This year’s season includes 100 concerts with over 45 different ensembles performing.

Among the parks taking part are Roundhay Park, Horsforth Hall and Wharfmeadows Park.

For more, visit leedsconcertseason.com.