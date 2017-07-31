'Some people don't know where Yorkshire is' - Seabrook Crisps remove Yorkshire from front of packets

Have your say

Seabrook Crisps have removed all mention of Yorkshire from the front of its crisp packets - because 'some people don't know where Yorkshire is'

The crinkled potato snack, based in Bradford, was first launched in 1945.

But eagle-eyed crisp fans have noticed a change to the packet design this month.

Previously, the packets said 'Lovingly Made in Yorkshire'.

Now, the packets contain the wording 'Bags of flavour - Made with pride'

When quizzed about the change on social media, the official Seabrook account @SeabrookCrisps told a fan: "We're also proud our Yorkshire made crisps are sold overseas ...but some people don't know where Yorkshire is.

"We are still based in Bradford and proud of our Yorkshire roots :)"

A spokesman for the firm told The Yorkshire Post that the change was the result of market research, and that the Yorkshire connection had only been on the bag for four years.

Marketing and International Sales Director at Seabrook Crisps, Kevin Butterworth said: “As an independently owned Bradford business, competing against major global competitors, we remain enormously proud of our Yorkshire roots, having been in Bradford for over 72 years.

"We have always invested in celebrating the brand’s heritage and participate in events such as Yorkshire Day and this will never change.

“Following extensive consumer research the new front of pack statement “Bags of flavour, made with pride” proved to have the widest appeal compared to any previous statement.

"We recognise we can’t always please 100% of people, but we have had overwhelmingly positive reactions to our new, contemporary pack designs and look forward to continued future success.”