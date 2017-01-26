Software specialist bags accreditations

A software specialist company has secured two top information security accreditations.

After six months of preparation, Cascade scooped the ISO27001 and ISO9001 certifications in recognition of its commitment to information security and quality control.

The ISO27001 success signifies a robust approach to data risk management and international information security best practice. It will allow for the systematic implementation of data protection processes/

And the ISO9001 was presented to the firm in recognition of the quality systems that the team has put in place.

Designed to act as a powerful business improvement tool, Cascade said its new quality protocol now ensures effective corporate governance throughout the firm’s supply chain.

The protocol safeguards the delivery of consistently high standards for clients from technology and services.

Jayne Clarke, Cascade’s commercial director, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “These international standards act as strategic guidelines that equip organisations like ours to tackle multiple modern business challenges.

“They’re scalable too – the processes that we’ve laid out as we’ve prepared for the ISO examination, will ensure our operations are streamlined, efficient and resilient, long into the future.

“This independent ‘seal of approval’ lends further authenticity and credibility to the strategic goals and policies that we roll out, and gives customers complete confidence in our support moving forward.”

