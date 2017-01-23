Society donates ‘surplus’ office to south Leeds charity

A charity which aims to reduce social isolation in south Leeds has new offices in Holbeck after a generous donation by the Leeds Building Society.

Holbeck Elderly Action (HEA) has been given new office space, at the corner Domestic Street and St Matthew’s Street, rent-free for five years by the society, which was founded in Holbeck in 1875. In a ‘DIY SOS’ style project, contractors currently refurbishing the society’s branches also donated their time and materials to refit the space. Richard Fearon, the society’s chief commercial officer, said they had recently identified the office as surplus so the timing was perfect.

Leeds Central MP and honorary patron at HEA, Hilary Benn, said the central location “will really benefit existing service users and will raise the overall profile of HEA so more vulnerable, socially isolated older people in South Leeds can benefit”.