Snow stops play at Yorkshire v Lancashire cricket match at Headingley in Leeds

Snow has been falling across parts of Yorkshire today - and now cricket has fallen foul of the late winter blast.

Snow has stopped play at Headingley in the match between Yorkshire and Lancashire second XIs.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club tweeted this photo of the snow across the ground.

Play was suspended this afternoon at about 4.20pm and the photo of the snow has been retweeted hundreds of times.

More snow could be on the way, too - here is the picture across Yorkshire: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/video-photos-blizzard-conditions-as-snow-falls-in-yorkshire-1-8511306