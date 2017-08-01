Sneak peak: Inside the Celebrity Big Brother house

Have your say

Enjoy this sneak peak photo gallery fro inside the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, former EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson and TV psychic Derek Acorah are among the famous faces rumoured to be entering the CBB house.

They will reportedly be joined by Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, Absolutely Fabulous actress Helen Lederer and Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle.