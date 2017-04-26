Smartphone app launched for Wakefield council-run car parks

Wakefield Council has launched a smartphone app for the local authority’s pay and display car parks.

People using the car parks now have the option of using their debt or credit card to pay for parking via a smartphone app.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways at Wakefield Council, said: “We are introducing cashless parking to make it easier for residents, businesses and visitors to pay for their parking in council cark parks.

“It’s not always possible to find the right change and with many people now using mobile phones, this could be a more straight-forward and easy way for some of us to pay for our parking.

“People will still be able to pay by cash – but this is giving them another choice.”

To register to use the free smartphone app, go to www.myRingGo.co.uk/register or call 020 3046 0010.