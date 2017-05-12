Sky Betting & Gaming have designs on success with Leeds event

Head of design James McPherson writes for Digital City about Sky Betting & Gaming’s latest event plans.

Following a hugely successful Leeds Digital Festival, the events schedule continues at Sky Betting & Gaming to bring people across the city together to skills share.

Next up is Design Works 2017 which has been organised by the design teams of Sky Betting & Gaming to showcase both the work they produce on behalf of our digital betting and gaming brands along with their ways of working.

Leeds has a strong digital design and creative media community and this will be an opportunity to meet, be challenged and chat with some top interaction and Ux designers, graphic artists, digital marketing designers and digital illustrators, including Dr Lucy Buykx, who is Senior UX Practitioner at SimpleUsability.

After four days of internal activities, workshops and charity work for our charity of the year, Give A Duck, the design teams will be opening up their doors to the local design community so they can share a collection of talks by internal colleagues and external guests at a keynote event taking place on Thursday, May 18.

Part of this will be ‘Emotion in Design’, a talk from Dave and Oliver at design studio Side by Side, who are specialists in identity, branding, advertising and digital products.

They will share their perspective on the emotional drivers behind why customers make a purchase.

If this sounds like your cup of emotional design tea, then get your free tickets from http://bit.ly/2pfkMhv.

