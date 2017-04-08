Skip over to Lotherton Hall in Leeds for some Easter fun with the family

With the Easter holidays in full swing and the sun shining down on Leeds, it’s no wonder these young visitors to Lotherton Hall had a spring in their step.

The popular attraction in Aberford was buzzing with families today as its three weeks of Alice in Wonderland-inspired activities continued.

The appropriately named Alice Dodgson, 17, as Alice with Jack Kershaw, six, at Lotherton Hall.

Every day until April 23, the hall is hosting springtime crafts, outdoor games and a Mad Hatter’s trail.

And on special days like today, there’s also the chance to play hopping games with the Easter Bunny, meet the Mad Hatter himself, see live hatching displays in the bird garden and make a spring planter or basket.

Looking for more ideas of things to do with the kids?

Pick up the Yorkshire Evening Post on Monday for our guide to family activities in and around Leeds this Easter.