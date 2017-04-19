Skepta, Adele and Nick Cave nominated for Ivor Novello awards

Grime star Skepta has been nominated for an Ivor Novello music award.

Adele and Nick Cave are also in the running at the prestigious songwriters awards, it was announced on Wednesday.

Man, written by Mercury Prize-winning Skepta and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, is up for Best Contemporary Song.

It will face Asap Rocky’s LoveSick and Sexual by Dyo, NEIKED and Elina Stridh.

Adele’s When We Were Young, co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr, is up for the PRS Music Most Performed Work award, which recognises songs that have received vast coverage.

She is up against two tracks by Coldplay, Adventure Of A Lifetime and Hymn For The Weekend.

Cave’s album Skeleton Tree, which he was recording at the time of his 15-year-old son Arthur’s accidental death, has been nominated for best album.

Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka’s Black Man In A White World will take on Overcome by Laura Mvula and Nile Rodgers and the Mystery Jets’ Telomere for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Crispin Hunt, chairman of Ivor organisers British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, celebrated the awards for reflecting the “diverse and impressive” UK music scene.

“As the only peer-nominated music award ceremony in the country, we’re especially thrilled to be honouring such a cool selection of both emerging and established nominees,” he said.

“They are the true architects of the music we love and reflect the creative global force that is British music writing.”

The winners of the 62nd Ivor awards will be announced at the London awards ceremony on May 18.