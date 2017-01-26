Six of the Best: Events and festivals coming to Leeds in 2017

There’s so much going on in Leeds this year that it’s difficult to choose just six but Neil Hudson gives it a go, with an eclectic events list, which should give most people something to look forward to

LEEDS FESTIVAL - AUGUST 25-27

NAWN 1508303AM20 Leeds Festival. Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett. (1508303AM20)

A weekend camping ticket will set you back £205 but for that, you get to see the likes of DJ Snake, David Guetta, Hot Since 82, Loco Dice, Yellow Claw, The Black Madonna, Sven Vath, Pan-Pot, Carl Cox, Afrojack and many, many more bands most people over the age of 40 will never have heard of, let alone imagined.

If the bands bamboozled you, then the styles of music will too. They include: electro, techno, rock, EDM, drum n base, folk, funk, garage, hardstyle, indie, jazz, progressive, reggae, rock, techno, trance, urban and world. And don’t forget the mud. Lots of mud.

LEEDS BEER FESTIVAL - SEPTEMBER 7-10

The Leeds International Beer Festival returns for its 6th year from September 7-10. The annual four-day festival in the heart of the city has become something of a calendar events and now attracts brewers from across the UK and and overseas.

Northern Ballet is to create a record three new full-length ballets for 2017, including Casanova

There will be hundreds of beers and ciders, all of which will be complemented this year by a street food market, live music across two stages and all sorts of lovely beer related things. The event is staged at Leeds Town Hall.

Tickets from £7-£8.50, or £60 for a ‘ticket to ride’ pass, available online.

CASANOVA - MARCH 11-18

‘Be the flame, not the moth’ - so proclaims the blurb for Northern Ballet’s most daring, decadent production to date: the story of Casanova.

12 March 2014. Leeds Beer Festival organiser David Dixon with a pint of Festival special beer at Pudsey Civic Hall. (TJ1002/76c) Picture by Tony Johnson

So, throw caution to the wind, be led into temptation and unmask Casanova with Northern Ballet. Consumed by his desires, Casanova lived every minute in a whirlwind of scandal and excess. But there’s more to the man. This original ballet will expose a story so sensational you won’t believe it’s real. This spine-tingling spectacle of 18th century decadence will flood your senses and take your breath away. Tickets online.

VICTORIAGATE DINING - APRIL

The £165m Victoriagate was possibly one of the biggest things to happen to Leeds in 2016 and in 2017 the fun just does not stop, as they prepare to open their rooftop restaurants. Everyone go ‘Ooooo’ as we salivate over the prospect of having a new, exciting space from which to look down at the city.

Award winning restaurant chain D&D, who run Crafthouse and Angelica in the Trinity centre, are rumoured to be leading the charge with an Argentinian-style steak house but as yet everything is hush hush. Even the opening date is speculative.

LIVE @ LEEDS - APRIL 29

If you can’t wait for Leeds Festival in August, then Live@Leeds should sate your lust for unadulterated music, as it takes place in April. Future Islands return to this year’s festival, which will also include the likes of Slaves, Wild Beasts, White Lies, Pigeon Detectives and more.

Live At Leeds is staged at a variety of venues and spaces across Leeds. The festival began in 2007 and since then it has aimed to showcase the best new emerging artists alongside more established acts from around the world. Live music will take place across the bank holiday weekend.

INDIE FOOD FESTIVAL - MAY 11-28

Food glorious food, what is there more handsome? So goes the song and so goes this festival, which has wedged itself firmly in the foodie calendar since launching in 2015.

It’s a week-long extravaganza backed by big chains and thronged by independents, showcasing the best our region has to offer. Last year’s event attracted more than 6,000 people.

It’s the county’s biggest food event. Visitors can look forward to fine dining, coffee shops, independent cinemas, art galleries and much more.