Six of the Best: Burns Night events in Leeds and Yorkshire

Haggis, bagpipes and a ‘toast to the lassies’ - it’s a Scottish tradition which travels (and translates) with astonishing ease - if you’re not holding your own Burns Night event on January 25, here are six to try across Yorkshire

OX CLUB - LEEDS

First held in 1801 to celebrate the life of poet Robert Burns (1759–1796), Burns Night has taken on a life of its own, being celebrated around the world.

Traditionally, the evening begins as guests are greeted with piped music, then there’s lots of fine food and drink, starting with a soup course, followed by haggis, tatties and neeps and then dessert, all topped off with copious drinks and gregarious toasts.

And so to the Ox Club, Headrow House, Leeds, which is staging a five course tasting menu at £30 a head. Booking is essential. See website for details.

YORKSHIRE SCULPTURE PARK

Celebrate Burns Night in style with a Scottish dinner for family and friends including sounds of the bagpipes, ceilidh music, toasting the haggis, and Robert Burns’ poetry.

In the restaurant, there will be cock-a-leekie soup, Scottish chicken & leek broth ansd haggis, neaps and tatties, not to mention whisky (and you’ve a good excuse to drink on a weekday... if anyone asks, just tell them it’s traditional).

Event is from 7pm-10pm. Parking is free after 5pm, tickets cost £35 for adults, £17 for children (£31.50 concessions). See website for more details.

CRAFTHOUSE - LEEDS

“No one does Burns Night better than us and this year is set to be our best yet.” So says executive chef and Scotsman, Lee Murdoch, who will be raising a toast to the famous poet, Robert Burns on Wednesday January 25. There will be a five course dinner, including Highland roe deer and Orkney beef tartar. Fine food, demands fine drink and to accompany each delicious course, there will be tots of Chivas Regal as part of a complimentary whiskey tasting experience.

Tickets priced at £70. crafthouse@danddleeds.com, tel: 0113 897 0444.

THE CROSS KEYS - LEEDS

The Cross Keys on Water Lane continues its yearly tradition of raising a glass on Burns Night with a whisky tasting, poetry reading and a three course dinner. With its roaring fires and stone flooring, this is an up-market gastro pub and the perfect setting for a wee dram and a night celebrating all things Scottish.

It was built in 1802 and was formerly patronised by local foundry workers, inventor Matthew Murray among them.

Address: 107 Water Lane, Leeds, LS11 5WD, telephone: 0113 243 3711, website: www.the-crosskeys.com

MiDDLETON LODGE - RICHMOND

No stranger to a Burns Night bash, Middleton Lodge will play host to this year’s festivities, with traditional food, verse, music and drink but on Saturday January 28. Dress in kilts and cocktail dresses and join in the champagne reception, before being led by a piper to enjoy a four-course Haggis inspired dinner and a reading of one of Robert Burn’s acclaimed poems.

Tickets £55 per head, dinner will be from 6.30pm, with carriages at 1am. Dresscode: Kilts and Cocktail Dresses. Call 01325 377977, email info@middletonlodge.co.uk to book.

CARDING SHED - HEPWORTH

The Carding Shed in Hepworth, Holmfirth, is based in a former mill. The vintage themed Carding Shed offers a trip down memory lane as well a night of Scottish hospitality, with this year’s event taking place on January 23.

A three course meal will be offered to celebrate Burns Night in style, with live music and Scottish dancing. Doors open at 7pm.

Booking is essential. Address: Dobroyd Mills, Hepworth, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, HD9 1AF, tel 01484 680300, web: thecardingshed.co.uk