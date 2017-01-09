Six new bars and restaurants to try in Leeds

January may be the month where everyone commits to dieting and makes a mad dash for the gym, but with so many new eateries to enjoy in Leeds, it’d be rude to say ‘no thanks’.

Start the new year the right way and treat yourself to a tasty treat or two at one of these new additions throwing open their doors early this year.

Chop’d

Branching out from London, the opening of this nutritious eatery in the heart of Leeds’s business district marks its second base outside the Capital.

The café’s delicious selection of freshly prepared ready-to-go salad boxes, sandwiches, stews, protein packs and breakfast options have made it a popular lunch spot, and it’s the perfect place to head if you’re keen to watch your figure in 2017.

As well as the convenient ready-to-go items, you can also build your own salads and wraps – ideal for a tailor made snack.

Opens at Central Square in January 2017.

CHIDA Cantina

Leeds-based bartender, Robert Jump, is taking on ventures new in 2017 as he waves goodbye to the world of specialty drinks to open a new bar and restaurant which will embrace his love of all things Central American.

The restaurant takes its name from the Mexican slang word meaning something cool or awesome and its set to offer up a tantalising selection of flavoursome Mexican dishes, with tacos and tequila being top of the menu.

Opens in February 2017.

Convive

The glorious Weetwood Hall Hotel is set to see business boom in 2017 as it prepares to welcome a new £2m restaurant in February.

Martin Pickles, former owner of Leeds restaurant Flying Pizza, has joined forces with the hotel’s Managing Director, Martin Hicks, to open new high-end Mediterranean dining venue, Convive.

Led by acclaimed head chef, Francis Cowlam, the 120-seat restaurant and bar will serve up the best local produce, and will also feature an attractive outdoor space with a retractable roof.

Opens at Weetwood Hall in February 2017.

Cosy Club

While shoppers may have been disappointed to see the Next department store close its doors, food lovers can rejoice as the old Next Clearance site is set for a foodie makeover in 2017, having been taken over by the ever-expanding chain of Cosy Club.

Already boasting venues across the UK, including Birmingham, Leicester, Cardiff and Bath, diners can expect their newest venue to be very much the same. Expect an elegant setting and a diverse menu, serving up everything from a hearty full English breakfast, brunch nibbles, tapas, burgers and a host of British classics, as well as gluten free and vegan options.

Opens in West Riding House on the corner of Albion and Bond Street in early 2017.

The Fat Hippo

Burger fans will be delighted to know there’s another tasty joint on its way to the city in 2017.

The patty-loving restaurant is a firm favourite in the North East, boasting three venues in Newcastle, Jesmond and Durham, with Leeds set to be its next home following a successful trial run in Trinity Kitchen. The venue is yet to be confirmed, but when it opens its doors diners can expect to find their unusual burger creations, including the Peanut Butter and Jelly, and the Born Slippy, topping the menu. A choice of chicken and veggie options will also be on offer, along with smaller patties suitable for a meaty lunch time snack.

Opens Early 2017.

Buca di Pizza Prosecco Bar

Buca di Pizza is already a popular Leeds eatery, having lured people through its doors its mouth-watering Naples-style pizzas, tasty Italian dishes and inventive cocktails, which can be enjoyed in its charmingly rustic setting in the former La Grillade basement venue on Wellington Street.

Having now acquired the corner shop upstairs, the venue is set to be given a modern makeover to create a classy Prosecco bar where you can sit back and enjoy a glass or two. Cheers to that.

Opens on Wellington Street in Spring 2017.