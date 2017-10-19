Sister of tragic Leeds teacher Ann Maguire tells story

The sister of murdered Leeds teacher Ann Maguire will speak about her ordeal as part of an upcoming television documentary series examining some of Britain’s most shocking crimes.

Mrs Maguire, a popular teacher at Corpus Christi Catholic College, was stabbed to death by one of her pupils, Will Cornick, in April 2014.

The death will be among the cases looked at Season 8 of the series, Crimes That Shook Britain, hosted by journalist Dermot Murnaghan. The first episode, which airs on November 5 on the Crime+Investigation channel, will look at the Manchester Arena bombing, which claimed the lives of six people from Yorkshire.

Among the contributors to the episode about Ann Maguire, which runs on November 12, will be her sister Denise Courtney, prosecution barrister Paul Greaney QC and psychologist Dr John Kent.

Dr Kent interviewed Will Cornick, who was 15 years old when he committed the murder and was sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years in jail.

Defence barrister Richard Wright QC and Sky News reporter Gerard Tubb are also being interviewed.

For the Manchester Arena bombing episode, producers have interviewed Adam Harrison and Lauren Thorpe, whose daughter Lily was seriously injured, and Simon and Lesley Callander, whose daughter Georgina lost her life.

Other cases to be examined in the series include that of television actress, Gemma McCluskie, who was murdered by her brother in March 2012, and Nurse Victorino Chua, who provided lethal doses of insulin to hospital patients during the summer of 2011. It will also look at ‘Suffolk Strangler’ Steven Wright, who murdered five sex workers in Ipswich.