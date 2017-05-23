Sir Roger Moore dead: Family announce James Bond legend's passing in emotional statement

Sir Roger Moore has died today, his family has announced in an emotional statement.

The family issued this statement from Sir Roger Moore's official account: "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF."