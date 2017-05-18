Singletons wanted: Channel 4 coming to Leeds for First Dates & First Dates Hotel casting call

Channel 4 is coming to Leeds next week for a special casting event to find singletons for new series of its popular dating shows First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

Producers from the show are inviting single people over the age of 18 to come down and meet them and apply to take part in the series.

Could you be on First Dates?

The event will be held at Manahatta in Merrion Street on Wednesday, May 24 from 6pm to 9pm.

Successful applicants could be selected to appear on First Dates, based in the First Dates restaurant in London, or on First Dates Hotel, which for its new series will be filmed in a romantic new location in Southern Italy.

A spokesman for First Dates said: "This summer we are filming singletons who would like to share the thrill of their blind first date with nation as we open the doors to the First Dates restaurant in London and the First Dates Hotel, which this year is going to be in a stunning new romantic location in Southern Italy.

"On Wednesday 24th May from 6pm - 9pm we are going to be at Manahatta, 11 Merrion St, Leeds LS1 6PG where we are inviting anyone who is single and over the age of 18 to come along to meet us and potentially apply to take part in either series. We are particularly interested in meeting with men of all ages.

If you can't make it to the event, you can apply at www.firstdatescasting.co.uk