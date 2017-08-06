Search

Singletons from Leeds & Yorkshire wanted for new series of ITV's smash dating show Take Me Out

Take Me Out. Photo: ITV
Take Me Out. Photo: ITV
Ever fancied being on TV?

Well if you're single and looking for love, now's your chance!

ITV's primetime Saturday night dating show Take Me Out is looking for singletons to take part in the new series.

Auditions will take place across the country between August and October so people are being encouraged to fill in the application form now.

To get an application form, just email: takemeoutboys@thames.tv (for male application forms) takemeoutgirls@thames.tv (for female application forms).

All applicants must be 18 years old or over. And remember, no likey, no lighty!

