Singer 'broken' after horror explosion kills 19 at concert

Singer Ariana Grande said she feels 'broken' after an explosion at her concert left 19 dead and dozens more injured.

The 23-year-old US pop singer, who found fame as the child star of Nickelodeon series Victorious, was at the Manchester Arena as part of a world tour when tragedy struck at what is one of Europe's largest indoor venues.

Children and young people are feared to be among those killed and wounded in the blast, which police chiefs are treating as a 'terrorist incident'.

Witnesses reported hearing a 'huge bomb-like bang' at around 10.30pm yesterday, as fans were leaving the arena shortly after the show finished and described glass and metal nuts on the floor.

A meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee is expected to take place at around 9am this morning.

Ariana Grande tweeted that she feels 'broken' after the attack.

The singer, who was unhurt in the incident, tweeted: "Broken. from the bottom of my heart. I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."

Her management team, SB Projects, praised the actions of Manchester's emergency services.

They said: "Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

"We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives.

"We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."