Search

Sinead Wooding: Further arrest made in Leeds murder investigation

Sinead Wooding

Sinead Wooding

Police have arrested another person today in connection with murder of a Leeds woman, while they continue to hold three others for questioning.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, they confirmed that two men, aged 26 and 20, and a 27-year-old woman remain in custody on suspicion of the murder of Sinead Wooding following the discovery of the 26-year-old's body at about 9am on Sunday in woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane, Alwoodley.

A number of scenes are still in place, including at the woods, and enquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson added.

.

General practice ‘in crisis’, Yorkshire GP warns as doctors meet for national conference

Daniel and his girlfriend Victoria have been travelling the world together

Leeds backpacker seriously hurt in car crash in Fiji