Sinead Wooding: Further arrest made in Leeds murder investigation

Police have arrested another person today in connection with murder of a Leeds woman, while they continue to hold three others for questioning.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, they confirmed that two men, aged 26 and 20, and a 27-year-old woman remain in custody on suspicion of the murder of Sinead Wooding following the discovery of the 26-year-old's body at about 9am on Sunday in woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane, Alwoodley.

A number of scenes are still in place, including at the woods, and enquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson added.