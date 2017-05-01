‘Significant progress’ made towards new stadium for Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD Tigers chiefs and developers say “significant progress” has been made towards construction work starting on a new stadium for the club as part of a £135m Five Towns Park retail and leisure development set to create 2,000 new jobs.

Lateral Property Group’s Five Towns Park plans, which include a retail park and country park on land next to Junction 32 of the M62, won planning permission from Wakefield Council in February 2015.

In a statement, the board of Lateral Castleford Limited, said: “Since then, we have made significant progress towards a start on site.”

The board added in the statement: “We continue to make good progress with retailers who are interested in having a store at Five Towns Park.

“Legal commitments are in place, or serious and detailed discussions are ongoing, with a number of key tenants. Having regard to funding, whilst we did face uncertainty last year in the months pre and post the Brexit vote we have made substantial progress and we expect to complete the necessary funding agreement over the coming months.

“We are trying our hardest to break ground during 2017.”