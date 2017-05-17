Sign him up! Kaiser Chiefs make a show of support for Leeds United’s Garry Monk

Indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs are putting their support for Leeds United head coach Garry Monk centre stage at their concerts.

A slogan fashioned from duct tape and reading ‘Sign GM’ could be seen on one of the band’s speakers at a gig in Portugal over the weekend.

The message was a reference to the calls from many Leeds fans for the club to extend Monk’s stay in the Elland Road hot seat into a second season.

It will remain in position, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands, at all of the band’s gigs until the head coach’s future is decided.

And, just to make sure the Whites get the hint, Kaisers bass player Simon Rix tweeted a picture of the speaker with the hashtag #SignGarryMonk and tagged in United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Kaiser Chiefs are famously dedicated Leeds fans, with one of their highest profile concerts coming at the club’s Elland Road ground in 2008.

They also dipped into their pockets and sponsored United striker Tore Andre Flo for part of the 2006-07 season.