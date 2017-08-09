Sightings of missing Horbury man reported in Leeds

Police have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a Horbury man who was reported missing six days ago.

"Positive sightings" of James Andrew Smith have been made in Leeds, it was confirmed this afternoon.

But officers remain concerned for the 23-year-old's welfare and are continuing to search for him.

James was reported missing just before 10pm on Thursday, August 3 after he was last seen by his parents during the morning.

He was then spotted in the Otley area of Leeds earlier this week.

Inspector Sohail Mohammed, of Wakefield District Police, said: “We have had a number of enquiries ongoing to trace James and both the police and his parents are very concerned for his welfare.

“We have had a confirmed sighting of him in Otley on August 6 and it is possible he may still be in the area."

James is described as white, around 5ft 10in and very slim. He has light brown, medium length hair.

He was wearing a black Nike running top over a grey hooded top and blue jeans when last seen.

James or anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101, quoting reference 13170357015.