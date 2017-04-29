Showcasing the best of Yorkshire

sixty Yorkshire based manufacturing firms are set to descend on Leeds for an exhibition promoting the regions’s industry and home-grown products.

‘Made in Yorkshire’ is a growing alliance of 60 Yorkshire based manufacturing firms keen to collaborate, source and supply locally within the region whilst championing the contribution of the county’s manufacturing firms to the regional and UK economy.

The annual exhibition is the first following the associations merger with Manufactured Yorkshire, with the event set to expand on the previous year’s format.

This will include around 70 exhibiting Yorkshire manufacturing firms and a line up of seminar speakers including Siemens PLC, Cummins Turbo Technologies, Encirc, Reliance Precision, West Yorkshire Combined Authority / Leeds City Region LEP and Mazars amongst others.

John Pendleton, is the president of Made in Yorkshire and managing director of precision moulding specialists Rosti Automotive.

He said: “We are expecting a record turnout this year, a coming together of around 1000 Yorkshire industry leaders which shows the regions appetite to collaborate in the wake of what is happening with Brexit and an uncertain macro-environment.

“We recognise that there are business opportunities to be had an lasting relationships to be made right here in Yorkshire, and this is what this event is all about, making this happen and galvanizing civic pride within Yorkshire manufacturing”.

The event is being held at The Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground from 7.30am-3pm on Wednesday May 10.

The exhibition is free to attend for Yorkshire manufacturing firms and companies that work closely with the sector.