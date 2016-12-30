Shoppers help food bank

Generous shoppers raised more than £800 when they were asked to support a food bank.

Volunteers from Human Relief Foundation (HRF) hit the checkouts at Morrisons, Swinnow Road, Bramley, offering to pack bags and collecting funds for its winter appeal working with food banks across the country to feed the homeless and hungry.

The Bradford-based international aid organisation’s Buy One Give One campaign asks people to buy an additional item of food and drop it at their nearest collection centre so it can be delivered to a food bank.

HRF media and marketing manager, Suzanne Hala, who joined the fundraiser on Christmas Eve, said: “I could not believe how generous everybody was. The Christmas spirit was really strong. It was a really cheerful thing to do; it was a really uplifting experience. People were cramming their bags full of all the goodies for Christmas and collecting for the homeless seemed to really strike a chord with people.”

“HRF does most of its work abroad in crisis situations but at the same time we do not forget what’s going on at home and what’s on our doorstep and that’s what these campaigns are about.”

HRF Bradford is working with Bradford Central Food Bank, part of Trussell Trust.

People are asked to donate tinned vegetables such as carrots, potatoes and sweet corn, fruit juice (both one litre and individual cartons), biscuits and carrier bags. Items can be dropped off at HRF Bradford, 2 Claremont, Bradford, between 9.30am and 5.30pm during the week.

Between April and September Trussell Trust food banks distributed 519,342 three day emergency food supplies to people in crisis across the UK.