Shop plan for former Leeds Post Office and library

A building formerly used as a library and Post Office could be turned into a “modern” shop.
Resident John Fieldhouse wants to change the use of the closed facility on Carlton Lane, Lofthouse, into a retail unit.
He would also re-roof the building, provide it with insulation, create two new car parking spaces and construct a dropped kerb.
A design and access statement drafted on the applicant’s behalf by Edward Architecture reads: “Mr Fieldhouse lives within 200m of the site and cares about the local community.
“He is a responsible home owner and local charity giver, thus having a vested interest in the look and upkeep of the site.”
It adds: “Detailed and careful consideration has been given to the proposals, creating a more modern looking building.”
New jobs will be provided if the site is re-developed, the document says.
Public comments about the application need to be submitted by Friday, June 16.
