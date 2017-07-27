Shooting range plan for Leeds industrial unit

An air rifle shooting range could be built inside a Leeds industrial unit.

The Calverley-based company On Target Air Rifles Centre has applied to change the use of a plot at Hunslet Trading Estate on Severn Road.

According to planning documents submitted to Leeds City Council, the centre range would be open to people over the age of 16, with anyone younger accompanied by adults, for supervised target practice.

A statement issued on behalf of the applicant by Rose Consulting reads: “The proposal is for an indoor air rifle shooting range open to the public without membership. Sessions will be available to pre book hourly and people will come and pay to use the equipment with different levels of target practice available.

“It will have the capacity for 10 people on their own shooting bench at any given time, fully supervised by experienced staff.

“The range will be open for over 16s, with under 16s to be accompanied by an adult. There will be a maximum of 25 people in the building at any one time, including staff.”

It adds: “West Yorkshire Police Fire Arms Department has been consulted, who confirmed there are no regulations or licences to follow.

“They are happy for the business to operate from this unit.”

Three full-time and six part-time jobs would be created if the council were to grant the change of use from a light industry unit.

Punters would be able to go for target practice between 8am and 10.30pm on weekdays and Saturday, with the site open from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The plot would retain its 21 parking space if the proposals are approved.

Council planners are due to decide whether to allow the change of use by September 20.