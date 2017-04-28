Shocking footage of South Yorkshire schoolgirl being brutally attacked emerges on Facebook

Shocking footage of a schoolgirl being viciously attacked in a South Yorkshire park has emerged on social media.

The footage, which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, shows a young school attacking another girl as a large group of youngsters watch.

The attack is believed to have taken place on Sunday evening in Bentley, Doncaster, near Our Lady Catholic Primary School behind Arksey Lane.

One schoolgirl is captured in the footage throwing her victim to the floor before punching her a number of times in the head.

The girl then pulls on her braids and pins her underneath by sitting on top of her. She then continues to punch her in the head.

Her victim attempts to defend herself but the schoolgirl continues to drag her around by her ponytail before kicking her in the chest.

The attack was filmed by a number of children who stood and watched as the fight continued.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident has been reported to them and they are currently investigating it.