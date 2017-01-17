SHOCKING ANIMAL CRUELTY: Couple get lifetime ban from keeping equines after donkeys and ponies are rescued

A husband and wife have been banned for life from keeping equines after pleading guilty to offences of cruelty against animals.

Malcolm and Angela Wood, of Muffit Lane, Gomersal, both pleaded guilty to a number of charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Kirklees Magistrates Court.

Five donkeys and three ponies were rescued following a joint investigation that was brought forward by the RSPCA and The Donkey Sanctuary, World Horse Welfare and West Yorkshire Police.

Mrs Wood admitted causing unnecessary suffering to five donkeys by failing to provide appropriate professional farriery care for their overgrown hooves.

She also accepted that she did not investigate the cause of poor body condition of one donkey and that she failed to provide two of the donkeys with a suitable environment.

Mr Wood admitted failing to provide three ponies with a suitable living environment and failing to investigate the causes of one pony’s poor body condition, following five charges against him relating to the welfare of the five donkeys that were dropped.

Both defendants were disqualified from keeping any equine for life.

During the case, The Donkey Sanctuary provided video footage which showed one of the five donkeys having to be dug out of his stable where he was caged upon five feet of his own faeces.

Another donkey was sadly put to sleep after vets were unable to control her pain.

Two of the ponies were being kept in a dark stable and one had to be carried out as he was so frightened of the sunlight, having been confined to the stable his whole life and never seeing sunshine before.

World Horse Welfare Field Officer Sarah Tucker had been working to advise Mr and Mrs Wood on improving the standards of care for their horses but it wasn’t until a visit along with Senior Donkey Welfare Adviser Hannah Bryer and RSPCA Inspector Samantha Weston in June 2016 that the full scale of the problem became clear.

Initially they were only shown three donkeys, but after hearing another bray it became apparent that there were more donkeys on the premises and after querying this with the couple, two more donkeys and three ponies were discovered.

World Horse Welfare Field Officer Sarah Tucker said: “This was a very complicated case involving many horses, ponies and donkeys who were not receiving the levels of care they needed.

“The conditions some of the animals were being kept in was shocking, with one of the ponies having never seen sunlight before due to being kept in a dark stable since birth.

“If Mr and Mrs Wood had taken the advice given by myself and the RSPCA, it wouldn’t have needed to get to this point but unfortunately our best efforts did not have the desired results.

“Whilst removing animals from an owner is always a last resort, at least they are all now receiving the care they deserve and I am pleased with the overall outcomes.

“This shows collaborative working at its very best and I would like to say a big thank you to the RSPCA and The Donkey Sanctuary for their invaluable help and support.”

In addition to the bans, the couple were each sentenced to a six-month community order and ordered to pay £100 each towards the RSPCA prosecution costs.