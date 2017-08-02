Sheffield woman pays tribute to twin brother who died on night out in Sheffield

Have your say

A Sheffield woman has paid tribute to her twin brother who died on a night out in Sheffield.

Alex Wilson, aged 19, who lived near to the Northern General Hospital, disappeared in the early hours of Sunday and was missing for two days until his body was found in the canal at Victoria Quays, close to the Hilton Hotel, at midday yesterday.

He got a taxi from Carver Street on the night he disappeared and got out a short time later on Arundel Gate.

From there he made his way to the train station and CCTV cameras last captured him close to the Ibis Hotel near to the Park Square roundabout.

Specialist underwater search teams were used to try to locate Alex.

Posting on Facebook, his twin sister Emma, said: "I couldn't have asked for a better twin brother Alex.

"You would always make sure that you were the better half of this duo."

In December 2015, Adam Miles, 20, from Killamarsh, was found dead in the water at Victoria Quays after he also vanished on a night out.

He had been at his work’s Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, but was reported missing by his concerned family when he failed to return home.

His body was found two days later.

Commenting on social media posts calling for safety improvements at Victoria Quays, Alex's sister, Emma, said: "Help make sure that never happens to someone else's brother, son and beloved family member."

Alex's grandmother, grandmother Deirdre Mcmanus, used Facebook to pay tribute to him.

"He had everything going for him. Good uni results, passed his driving test and got a new car, good job that he liked. He was so happy."

His friend, Callum Sykes, said he was 'absolutely devastated' at the death.

"You will be missed my friend," he added.

Kimberley Lucas described Alex as a 'lovely young man' and a 'real credit' to his parents.

Laura Penkethman said he was a 'lovely person, taken too soon'.