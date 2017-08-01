Sheffield man cleared of rape and witness intimidation charges

A 43-year-old Sheffield man has been cleared of rape and witness intimidation, following a three day trial.
Richard Cutts was accused of committing an offence of rape against a 26-year-old woman at a property in Sheffield in the early hours of January 28 this year.
Mr Cutts, of Fairbarn Drive, Stannington was also accused of a charge of witness intimidation against the same young woman.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty on both counts at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.
