Search

Sheffield man cleared of rape and witness intimidation charges

A 43-year-old Sheffield man has gone on trial, accused of rape and witness intimidation.
A 43-year-old Sheffield man has gone on trial, accused of rape and witness intimidation.

A 43-year-old Sheffield man has been cleared of rape and witness intimidation, following a three day trial.

Richard Cutts was accused of committing an offence of rape against a 26-year-old woman at a property in Sheffield in the early hours of January 28 this year.

Mr Cutts, of Fairbarn Drive, Stannington was also accused of a charge of witness intimidation against the same young woman.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty on both counts at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

Shattered and exhausterd firefighters at the scene of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Tom Richmond: Let’s honour Britain’s real heroes after Grenfell blaze and terror attacks

The organisers of the Peak District's Y Not Festival have offered refunds to disappointed music lovers affected when adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of a number of acts.

Peak District Y Not Festival organisers announce refund after poor weather leads to cancellation