Sheffield man cleared of rape and witness intimidation charges

A 43-year-old Sheffield man has been cleared of rape and witness intimidation, following a three day trial.

Richard Cutts was accused of committing an offence of rape against a 26-year-old woman at a property in Sheffield in the early hours of January 28 this year.

Mr Cutts, of Fairbarn Drive, Stannington was also accused of a charge of witness intimidation against the same young woman.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty on both counts at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.