Sheffield man appears at court charged with wounding and possession of knife

A 63-year-old Sheffield man has appeared at court today, charged with wounding and the possession of a bladed article in a public place.
James Magee of Topham Road, Lowedges, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, via video link from HMP Hull, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, asked for the hearing to be adjourned to allow for Magee to have time to be shown evidence set to be used by the Crown in the case.

Judge Julian Goose QC adjourned the hearing until August 31.

Magee was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

