Sheffield cricket ace Michael Vaughan calls for all non-British extremists to be deported after Manchester terror attack

Sheffield cricket legend Michael Vaughan has called for all non-British extremists to be deported in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

The Manchester-born ex-England cricket captain took to Twitter to air his views in the aftermath of the attack on the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena which left 22 people dead.

The sports star has posted a string of emotional tweets since the bombing paying tribute to the victims and hailing the spirit of the survivors.

But Vaughan also called for action to prevent a repeat of the cowardly massacre and tweeted: "Any Non British citizens amongst the 3000 known Jihadi Extremists should surely be Deported Straight away."

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi was known to security services and Vaughan has demanded tougher measures to ensure nobody else on the list of known suspects is allowed to strike again.

He also tweeted: “3,000 jihadi extremists known to police LIVE in the UK. Surely they all need tagging so they can monitor exactly where they are at all times?”

Some people were critical of the former cricket star, claiming such a move would play into the hands of ISIS and other radical Islamist groups.

Dave Corlett wrote: “What you said is exactly what they want. They want to start a war.

“They want to divide Muslims and non-Muslims. It’s playing into their hands.”

But many people also tweeted their support for the idea.

Kevin Wilder wrote: “Spot on Michael …. How long we going to let this go on….?”

Sheffield Wednesday supporting Vaughan is a keen Twitter user and is known for his forthright views on a series of issues.