Sheffield Arena announces “heightened security procedures” following Manchester bombing

Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena announced it would implement “heightened security procedures” in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

In a statement, a spomkesman said: “We are shocked and saddened by the events last night in Manchester. Our sympathies go out to all those affected and to our colleagues and friends at Manchester Arena.

Specifically following recent events we are implementing heightened security procedures. However, because of the sensitive nature of these protocols, we cannot elaborate further on the specific details

“Given these tragic events we wanted to reassure fans attending Sheffield Arena that the safety and security of our customers has always been, and continues to be, our highest priority. We are in constant liaison with officers from the government’s anti-terrorism unit to ensure that we are following Home Office guidelines and have up to date intelligence.

“Specifically following recent events we are implementing heightened security procedures. However, because of the sensitive nature of these protocols, we cannot elaborate further on the specific details. “We would ask that customers be patient and understanding where this might impact on queue times and/or the prohibition of items permitted on the premises. We will make every effort to communicate this information to customers as quickly and clearly as we can.

“We would always recommend customers check the Sheffield Arena’s web site and facebook pages before they travel and that they arrive at the venue as close to the doors open time to minimise possible delays in accessing the venue.

“We request customers keep the number of personal belongings brought to an event to a minimum and report any suspicious activity to a venue steward.”

https://www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/plan-your-visit/frequently-asked-questions/#what-security-measures-are-in-place-at-your-venue