Sex education debate in Leeds

Women who marched in protest on the first day of Donald Trump’s US presidency will gather for a debate on sex and relationship education.

Sophie Walker, the leader of the Women’s Equality Party (WEP), will deliver a keynote speech to members of the party’s Leeds branch as a panel discusses the issues.

The event on February 8 in Leeds city centre, planned to be the first of a series, comes after more than 1,200 people turned out to support the women’s rally organised by the Shipley Feminist Zealots at the weekend.

The WEP is calling for the Government to make sex and relationship education compulsory in schools to cover issues like ‘sexting’, pornography and same-sex relationships.

Cat Crossley, the co-chairwoman of the Leeds WEP branch, said: “The provision at the moment in sex education is very minor, it’s obligatory to teach the method of sex. Things we feel are important are things as basic as consent.

“Children are learning about sex but they are learning through their peers or by pornography.

“They are not learning about things that would help keep them safe and teach them about relationships.”

She said other issues that should be compulsory for young people to learn in schools include information about sexual and domestic violence, ‘sexting’ and pornography.

She added: “We hope to create a blueprint for the gold standard for what sex education should look like, and hold the Government to account.”

The event in February will include a panel debate about the issue.

People with different views are invited to attend the open discussion, which takes place from 6pm to 8pm at The Oxford Place Centre, Oxford Place, in Leeds.