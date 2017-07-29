Sex attacker kept victim locked in Leeds flat

A MAN who kept a woman prisoner in his flat and tried to rape her after meeting her on a night out has been locked up for eight years.

Ronald Vickers, 34, locked the woman inside his home and refused to let her go before telling her: “We know why you came here and you are going to have sex even if I have to rape you.”

Leeds Crown Court heard Vickers took advantage of the victim when she was drunk after meeting her at a bar in Leeds city centre on January 14 this year. Vicars began talking to the woman as they were smoking outside Norman Bar, on Call Lane, and she later agreed to go in a taxi with him to his flat in Armley.

A jury heard the woman fell asleep on a sofa and was awoken by text messages from friends and relatives who were worried about her.

She got up to leave but Vickers locked the door and took her mobile phone from her.

He had also removed the woman’s driving licence from her handbag and looked at her Facebook profile on his computer while she was asleep.

He forced her against a wall and sexually assaulted her. The woman suffered bruises as she fought back against Vickers.

She managed to get out of the flat and began banging on doors to neighbouring properties. A woman let the victim inside her flat and called police. Vickers tried to cover his tracks by also dialling 999 and claiming a woman had left her mobile in his flat before leaving. He told an operator he was worried about her because she was drunk. Vickers, of The Towers, Armley, was arrested when officers arrived.

He was found guilty of attempted rape, sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment after a trial.

Recorder Simon Jackson, QC, said: “I take the view that she was vulnerable because you had removed her phone, you had locked her in and you made it clear that she could not leave until she submitted to you.”