Seven more charged after death of Dewsbury man

Detectives investigating the death of 32-year-old man in Dewsbury earlier this year have charged a further seven people.

Two men appeared at Kirklees Magistrates court this morning charged with the murder of Jonathan Binns.

Jaelen Herlt, of Derwent Road in Dewsbury, and Khaleem Harris, of Kilner View in the town, both aged 20, were remanded in custody.

Six other people from the Thornhill area have now been charged with violent disorder

They are: Jonathan Newby, aged 21, of Foxroyd Lane; Ryan Scaife, aged 18, of Partridge Crescent, Kallum Harris, aged 19, of Kilner View; Ashley Longstaff, aged 19, of Lees Hall Road; Reece Hinchcliffe, aged 18, of Doubting Road; and a 17-year-old male.

One male, aged 17, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

They will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on September 1 and all are on police bail.

An 18-year-old man remains on police bail pending further investigation.

Police were called to the Scarborough Hotel at about 8.35pm on Friday, February 17 after a member of the public reported a disturbance outside.

Upon arrival officers discovered that Mr Binns had received serious injuries.

Despite efforts by members of the public and emergency services, he died later in hospital.